Ohio deer poacher pleads guilty to 14 charges for poaching an 18-point buck

In one of the state’s most controversial buck sagas, a man pleaded guilty Tuesday to 14 of the 23 counts against him, nearly a year after posting a photo of an 18-point buck on social media.

In May, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued an original indictment against Christopher Alexander, 28, of Wilmington, Ohio, for harvesting a buck in November 2023.

Alexander’s sentence on December 11 could be the harshest of anyone convicted in the incident. His misdemeanor jacklighting charge could result in a 10-year hunting license suspension. His compensation, depending on two deer, might be $40,000, as detectives located an eight-point deer poached from the same farm.

The most serious charges are two felonies: tampering with evidence and theft. He might face up to 36 months in prison if he fails to comply with the terms of his agreement. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck referred him to the STAR (Structure, Therapy, Advocacy, and Restoration) program, which he claims helps youth make better decisions. Alexander will also have to pay court expenses.

Neither he nor his attorney, J.R. Bernans, would respond.

Alexander’s sister, Kristina M. Alexander, 37, of Blanchester, Ohio, pleaded guilty last month to two misdemeanor charges for faking the poaching authorization letter.

On Tuesday, the court found her guilty of disrupting government business and aiding a wildlife criminal involved in the taking or possession of deer. She received a sentence that included monitored time monitoring, a suspended 60-day jail sentence, $500 in fines to the state wildlife fund, $500 to the poaching TIP line, and court fees.

In addition, she would be unable to keep or apply for a hunting license for three years.

She conceded to the judge that she knew very little about hunting but had learned her lesson. Judge Rudduck also chastised her, adding, “You probably had a long talk with your brother.”

“Yep,” she replied.

On Tuesday, Judge Rudduck also heard from the other two defendants, brothers Zachary and Corey Haunert.

Corey Haunert, 28, of Hillsboro, Ohio, who let Christopher Alexander use his crossbow to take the buck and assisted him in staging the deer, pleaded guilty to six of eight counts, the most serious of which was tampering with evidence, a felony.

On Dec. 11, the court may suspend his hunting license for three years and require him to pay a $500 fine to the state wildlife fund and $500 to the poaching TIP line. Judge Rudduck also ordered an evaluation for the STAR program. He was assessed court costs.

On Tuesday, Zachary Haunert, 32, of Lebanon, Ohio, admitted to helping recover the deer, entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor of aiding a wildlife offender, and received punishment.

He received a sentence that included one year of monitored time supervision, a 60-day suspended jail sentence if he met the requirements, and a financial obligation to pay $250 to the state wildlife fund, $250 to the TIP poaching line, and court fees.

Through his public defender, Alycia Bemmes, he successfully argued against the suspension of his hunting license. The judge, based on his modest criminal conduct, allowed him to retain his rights, stating that he could not reduce the three-year ban to a smaller term.

Afterward, Zachary Haunert stated, “I’ve learned my lesson… I will not help pull any deer out of the woods at night unless I see a permission paper first.”

