A 20-year-old Tennessee Man Is Facing Charges After A 100 Mph Police Chase Revealed 119 Grams Of Narcotics And Other Articles Of Paraphernalia

Most people don’t realize it, but driving can be a crazy experience. This is due to the inability of some drivers to maintain a straight path. One Florida guy recently attempted to avoid a traffic stop for the second time in as many weeks. Furthermore, cops discovered that he had narcotics in his vehicle.

Attempting to evade a traffic stop is among the worst things a driver can do

According to WKRN, on November 15, Tennessee police officers observed a Dodge Charger with Alabama plates. They suspected the vehicle was the one that had already sped away. Naturally, they attempted a traffic stop on the driver. This prompted the driver to attempt a getaway, as he had previously done.

Of course, technology helps police officers when drivers try to avoid a traffic stop. Fortunately, a Metro Nashville Police Department aircraft was able to follow the vehicle as it left. At times, the Dodge sedan exceeded 100 mph, nearly double the speed limit. The cops chased the automobile up a hill before it came to a halt. They discovered that the driver was Brian Hamilton, aged 20.

Unfortunately, Brian’s situation did not improve after they were able to make the traffic stop. After getting out of the car, he started cursing at the officers. They also detected “an apparent odor of marijuana” coming from the Dodge Charger. After searching, they discovered 119 grams of the narcotic, various bags, and a scale. This suggests he was probably peddling drugs. They charged him with possessing a Schedule VI substance with intent, using paraphernalia unlawfully, and escaping arrest in a motor vehicle. The following day, the jail released him.

