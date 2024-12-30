A Monroe County Couple Is Charged With Selling Fentanyl That Killed Three People

On December 27, 2024, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced that James P. Cullen V., 30, and Michelle L. Ferranti, 31, both residents of Bartonsville, Pennsylvania, have been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment charges them with multiple counts of fentanyl and heroin trafficking, as well as the distribution of heroin that led to three fatal overdoses.

The indictment, which revealed the charging details, states that Cullen and Ferranti collaborated to distribute fentanyl and heroin from April 2021 to February 2023. Both Cullen and Ferranti face federal charges for distributing more than 400 grams of fentanyl, equivalent to approximately 16,000 potentially lethal doses.

Cullen and Ferranti are accused of obtaining fentanyl and heroin from other individuals involved in the conspiracy based in New Jersey. They allegedly promoted the fentanyl and heroin on the Darkweb and distributed the drugs under fake identities.

Cullen and Ferranti are accused of sending fentanyl and heroin through mail to multiple states in the US and even to several foreign countries. Tragically, their alleged actions resulted in the deaths of three individuals in Vermont, Georgia, and Alaska. It is particularly heartbreaking that one of the victims was a juvenile. These incidents occurred between October 2022 and February 2023.

Cullen and Ferranti face charges for distributing fentanyl and heroin on multiple occasions between November 2022 and February 2023. The indictment against them was kept sealed until their formal arrest. Currently, both Cullen and Ferranti are in federal custody and will remain there until their trial.

“The rules of the court require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.”

