News – Upstate New York Welcomes New Airline and Direct Flights

As 2024 comes to a close, many people are expressing their desire to leave certain things behind in order to start fresh in 2025. One prominent voice speaking out is Banjee Barbie (@BoujeeNBanjee), who recently took to X to share a powerful message: “Can we please leave these messy materialistic mean geighs in 2024?” This post quickly went viral, garnering over 1 million views, 13,000 likes, and more than 1,300 reposts. It sparked a lively and often humorous debate about attitudes, style, and behavior within the community.

The comment section was a complete mess. One user made a sarcastic remark, asking, “Why are they dressed like that?” while another person added, “These are the individuals who fuel homophobia with their attitudes. I can’t tolerate them.” Another comment focused on praising someone’s outfit, stating, “The person in the black attire looks amazing,” followed by another person appreciating the unique use of the word “gay” by saying, “I like the way you described it, that was really creative.” However, the most unexpected twist came from a user suggesting, “Instead of targeting @BoujeeNBanjee, let’s all agree to leave them behind in 2024. It might just work.”

But the drama didn’t end there. Banjee later revealed that Malike McIntyre, one of the men in the photo accompanying her post, had blocked her, thinking that she had struck a nerve with her post. This sparked another round of conversation in the comment section. “He blocked me an hour ago too lmao,” one user chuckled, while another had a more practical perspective: “I mean, they did you a favor.”

Some people disagreed with Banjee’s actions. “You didn’t hit a nerve. That was disrespectful. Of course, he is going to block you. Who wants to see themselves getting disrespected?” one commenter expressed their viewpoint. Another person responded, “You’re the one that’s being messy. What did they do?”

