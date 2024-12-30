Senator Katie Britt Supports 2024 Water Resources Development Act to Strengthen Alabama’s Water Infrastructure

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) enthusiastically backed the bipartisan passage of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2024, emphasizing its provisions that aim to strengthen Alabama’s water infrastructure and foster economic growth.

The WRDA bill is centered around enhancing ports, harbors, inland waterways, flood protection, and water resource management throughout the United States. In the case of Alabama, this legislation brings forth a number of vital initiatives designed to address the state’s specific requirements, ultimately securing long-term advantages for its economy and communities.

“Senator Britt expressed his confidence in the positive impact that the WRDA bill will have on Alabama’s inland water infrastructure, highlighting its potential to stimulate the economy and enhance national security. He emphasized the bill’s focus on addressing important priorities in Alabama, including the construction of new locks and dams, as well as the implementation of measures to improve navigation and flood control.”

The bill includes several important provisions, such as:

Navigation Improvements : Authorizing new locks at the Coffeeville and Demopolis Lock and Dams to maintain navigability on Alabama’s waterways and directing technical assistance for navigation issues at the Wilson Lock and Dam. Flood Management : Fully authorizing the Selma Flood Risk Management and Stabilization Project with a 100% federal cost share to preserve historic Civil Rights landmarks. Mobile Harbor Dredging : Requiring no less than 70% of dredged material to be used for beneficial purposes, with an emphasis on collaboration with local stakeholders. Environmental and Economic Infrastructure : Increasing federal authorization for Alabama Environmental Infrastructure projects from $50 million to $85 million to support water infrastructure and economic growth initiatives statewide. Feasibility and Research Projects : Authorizing studies to address flooding in Lamar County’s Luxapalila Creek and fish passage projects at Claiborne and Millers Ferry Lock and Dam in Wilcox County.



Alabama’s waterways are a crucial part of the state’s transportation infrastructure. With almost 1,270 miles of navigable inland routes, they provide connections to over 15,000 miles of waterways spread across 23 states. This extensive network makes the Port of Mobile a vital hub for both national and global trade. The port plays a significant role in handling over 55 million tons of cargo each year, and its growth has been remarkable, earning it the distinction of being the nation’s second fastest-growing port.

The WRDA bill not only focuses on improving efficiency but also tackles broader goals, including the modernization of federal real estate use. Additionally, it reauthorizes the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the first time in almost twenty years, aiming to provide support to distressed communities all across the country.

Senator Britt, as a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, has placed great importance on funding for water infrastructure. In fact, she has successfully secured a substantial amount of $73 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through the Fiscal Year 2024 Energy and Water Development Act. Demonstrating her dedication to Alabama’s waterways and economic resilience, she has also advanced $25.07 million in appropriations for the FY25.

The WRDA 2024 legislation, which has bipartisan support, is currently in the process of being fully implemented. This legislation holds the promise of making substantial investments in Alabama’s infrastructure, setting the stage for ongoing growth in the state.

