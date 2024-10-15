Kansas City woman brings truckload of supplies to North Carolina to help hurricane victims

Thousands of people in the South are still suffering after two huge hurricanes, but they are receiving assistance from people in Kansas City.

LeAnne Clay of Kansas City saw the devastation and realized she had to do something.

“It was really on Facebook where I saw multiple posts, one after another, of people desperate for food and help in the mountains; those mountains are near and dear to me,” according to her.

Clay went online and begged her friends to donate.

With everyone’s aid, she loaded up her truck with goods and drove to North Carolina.

“Took me 20 hours to get there,” she claimed. “My main focus was getting there quickly.”

She wound up in a fire station in North Carolina near the disaster zone. There, she met a nurse who assisted her in distributing the truckload of supplies to the villagers.

“And every evening, she’d text me the exact materials I needed so I didn’t have to guess.” I bought ATV batteries and a lot of food,” Clay explained.

Clay is now asking everyone to do anything they can to help with the rehabilitation process.

“It’ll take years to rebuild,” she explained. “It’s difficult from a distance, right? But there are solutions.”

North Carolina-based BeLoved Ashville’s website features a needs list.

The American Red Cross has also established a donation fund to help with disaster assistance.

