A doctor has been charged with raping former patients at Framingham Hospital

Posted by Jan McDonald January 17, 2025

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office charged Dr. Derrick Todd with raping two of his patients on Thursday, January 16. The assaults allegedly occurred during medical examinations between December 2022 and June 2023.

The rheumatologist had previously worked in several locales, including Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

According to NBC Boston, Todd did unnecessary vaginal, breast, rectal, and testicular checks on over 200 of his patients last year, including some from 2023.

The class-action lawsuit claims that the assaults began around 2010.

In September 2023, he voluntarily waived his right to practice medicine in Massachusetts and any other state as part of a deal with the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine.

Todd’s LinkedIn profile shows that he attended Yale University, the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Harvard University.

The Todd probe is still ongoing. Prosecutors encourage anyone with information to call Framingham Police at 508-532-5924.

