83-year-old Alabama Man Killed In Florida Crash; Woman Critical Condition

Posted by Jan McDonald January 17, 2025

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, a tragic accident this morning claimed the life of an 83-year-old Brewton man in Escambia County.

A 62-year-old Brewton woman who was also critically injured was riding as a passenger in the car.

The authorities have not released the names of the individuals involved.

According to the release, the crash happened at approximately 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 29.

While on their journey, the two individuals were heading south on U.S. Highway 29, about a mile north of Champion Drive. Unfortunately, their pickup truck veered across the median and onto the northbound lanes, ultimately running off the road on the east shoulder.

According to the release, the vehicle collided with a tree in the front driver side area, causing it to overturn and ultimately come to a stop on its passenger side.

