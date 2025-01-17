Suspect shot after attempted robbery near Starbucks on northwest side

Posted by Jan McDonald January 17, 2025

An attempted robbery near a northwest side Starbucks early Wednesday morning resulted in the shooting of at least one suspect and the escape of two others.

According to online police reports, an incident involving a “person in trouble with” occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. at Starbucks, 5710 W. 86th St.

That’s in the Trader’s Point shopping center, near Michael’s, Books-A-Million, the Trader’s Bar and Grill, and a number of other restaurants.

Officer Tommy Thompson of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department informed News 8 that when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a male shot in a nearby parking lot for the Michael’s, Books-A-Million, and PetSmart businesses. Officer Tommy Thompson sent him to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators eventually discovered that, shortly before the shooting, three armed individuals attempted to rob at least two victims in two different incidents.

According to Thompson, the second attempted robbery victim was armed and fired their weapon. They struck a male suspect at least once, and the other two fled on foot. Police said they found a knife at the site but no other weapons.

Both robbery victims have cooperated with the authorities. IMPD says there is no active danger, but anyone who notices strange activity in the vicinity should report it. Additionally, they should contact the IMPD’s Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.

News 8 photographer Jeff Clayton reports that police cordoned off the parking lot while they investigated and searched the area.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.