9 Georgians Face Federal Charges For Money Laundering Conspiracy

Federal authorities have indicted nine Georgians for a money laundering conspiracy.

According to the US Department of Justice, the key mastermind behind it all, Asaad Amir Hasuan, coordinated his part of the conspiracy while incarcerated in a Georgia prison.

“From about September 2021 through at least May 2024, while incarcerated in Georgia, Hasuan perpetrated fraud schemes against the family and friends of his fellow inmates,” according to officials.

According to Georgia Department of Corrections records, Hasuan, also known as Dante Frederick, was already serving time for false imprisonment, theft by deceit, and felony possession of a handgun.

State records reflect a lengthy criminal past, with state incarcerations extending back to 2006 and cases filed against him as early as 2003.

According to federal officials, while in prison, Hasuan forced his victims to transfer money and property to him and others while fraudulently promising legal assistance, physical security, and investment prospects.

“While incarcerated, Mr. Husuan orchestrated an illegal scheme that defrauded victims of millions of dollars. Working with our law enforcement partners, my office will continue to prioritize prosecuting individuals who choose to continue to disregard the rule of law,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss said. “I commend the FBI for their work in investigating this case.”

According to the Justice Department, the conspiracy spanned from Georgia to Delaware and garnered Hasuan more than $3.5 million in money and property as a result of his defrauding his victims.

“Hasuan ultimately defrauded his victims out of millions of dollars, including one Delaware resident who transferred money and property valued at more than $3.5 million,” USDOJ said. “Hasuan then conspired with a network of money mules to launder the proceeds of his fraud schemes through various financial transactions, including the purchase of real property, mobile homes, and automobiles. The defendants also funneled the fraud proceeds through a car rental company doing business in the name of ‘One Way Auto.’”

The Justice Department has filed charges against the following individuals due to their involvement in the conspiracy.

Asaad Amir Hasuan, also known as “Dante Frederick,” age 43, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Eight counts of money laundering

One count of wire fraud

One count of attempted Hobbs Act extortion

Deborah Danielstunstill, age 73, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Three counts of money laundering

Destinee Lecount, age 27, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Audrey Gibbons, age 64, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Penny Hunter, age 58, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Three counts of money laundering

Beverly Fredrick, age 59, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Two counts of money laundering

Lakisha Easton, age 40, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Jasmine Warren, age 31, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Manuel Joseph Rocha, age 53, of Brunswick, Ga.

One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Federal investigators are still looking for other victims of Asaad Amir Hasuan, also known as “Dante Fredrick.” If you, a family member, or someone you know had contact with Hasuan and would want to share more information, please call the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office at 410-265-8080.

Reference Article