One Person Died In A Shooting In Bassfield

A Black male is dead as a result of a shooting in Bassfield earlier today. The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports shortly after midnight on Sunday, indicating the firing of bullets and the injuries of one person.

When Jefferson Davis County deputies arrived on the site, they discovered Rodrigues ‘Slice’ Adams, 43, of Carson, dead.

JDC Investigator Vernon Dampier stated that the event occurred at 538 Bassfield Cemetery Road during a party. Dampier says two suspects are wanted, but no one is in custody.

“We are working diligently to make sure the person responsible is apprehended as soon as possible,” said Dampier.

If you have any information about this occurrence, please call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169. This is still an ongoing study.

Reference Article