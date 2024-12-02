Suspect Discovered Sleeping On Couch After Mom And 2-year-old Daughter Were Stabbed To Death.

A Houston man has been charged with capital murder after fatally stabbing a woman and her two-year-old daughter.

When police arrived at Kendrick Rayvon Fisher, 29’s, west Houston residence early Friday morning, they discovered him asleep on the couch.

On the property, authorities also discovered the bodies of the murdered 28-year-old lady and toddler. While officials attempt to contact their families, they have yet to publicly identify them.

Officers were summoned just after 3 a.m. by a concerned citizen who believed the victims were being held captive inside the apartment, according to the Houston Police Department.

After numerous stab wounds, paramedics from the Houston Fire Department declared the mother and child dead at the scene.

Police said Fisher had flight-related injuries and blood on his clothing. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office arrested him and charged him with capital murder.

It’s unknown what the suspect’s relationship was with the victims or what prompted the alleged fight.

The suspect’s mother, Joanna Fisher, stated that she informed authorities about her son after he threatened to kill the entire family.

“I want to let y’all know how the police failed us,” she told Fox26.

Fisher is currently in Harris County Jail. His bond is set at $200,000.

