8 People Dead In A Mass Shooting In A Cartel-plagued Town In Central Mexico

Eight people are dead and two others were injured when gunmen drove up to a roadside kiosk in north-central Mexico and opened fire on customers and witnesses. Prosecutors in Guanajuato’s cartel-ravaged state say the shooting took place late Saturday in the hamlet of Apaseo el Grande. Eight men died immediately outside the stand, which was selling a traditional form of milk-based candy. Another male and a lady sustained injuries during the attack. Men’s bodies with visible head wounds were scattered amid motorcycles parked outside the stand, according to a video circulated on social media.

