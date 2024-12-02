League City police arrested 13 people on felony charges in one week

League City Police Department officers arrested thirteen people on felony counts throughout the last week, from November 21 to November 27, 2024. The charges range from a state jail felony to a first-degree felony, according to the department’s news statement.

Alonzo August of League City faces a $50,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Cody Rivera of Sugar Land faces a $5,000 bond for possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, and Brandon Garza of Katy faces multiple charges, including two warrants from Galveston County and a total bond of $15,000. Galveston County’s Lazaro Renovato faced charges for his third or subsequent DWI offense, resulting in a $25,000 bond.

Adrian Lopez, of Baytown, was arrested for burglary of habitation with intent to commit another offense, with a $50,000 bond. The charges against Glenn Mason, of Houston, include possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and unlawful firearm possession by a felon, each carrying a $50,000 bond. A Galveston County warrant for fleeing arrest with a vehicle led to the arrest of Keshawn Gaines, of League City, who posted a $20,000 bond.

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice warrant for parole violation led to the arrest of John Fuerst, of Santa Fe, without setting a bond. The charges against Kayla Ramirez of Santa Fe include possessing a prohibited substance between 1 and 4 grams, which carries a $50,000 bond, and three Bexar County warrants for possessing a controlled substance less than 1 gram, which do not specify a bond.

A Galveston County warrant for theft under $2,500 with two or more prior convictions led to the arrest of Rachel Farris of Dickinson, who has a $60,000 bond. Stephany Reyes, also of Dickinson, is charged with misapplication of fiduciary or financial institution property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 and has a $100,000 bond.

A Galveston County warrant for burglary of a building, with a $60,000 bond, and a Harris County warrant for possession of a controlled substance weighing 1 to 4 grams, without a bond, led to the arrest of Amber Conner. The court charged Sarah Alam of League City with DWI involving a child under the age of 15, and set her bond at $2,000.00.

Unless proven guilty in a court of law, the League City Police Department declared all accused to be innocent.

Reference Article