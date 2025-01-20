51-year-old Man Shot To Death On Residential Queens Street

A man, 51 years old, was fatally shot on a residential street in Queens, according to the police.

Sherman Walker sustained gunshot wounds to his neck, abdomen, and left leg in an incident near Murdock Ave. and 204th St. in St. Albans around 6 p.m. on Saturday, as reported by the police.

They quickly transported him to Jamaica Hospital, but tragically, they were unable to save him.

“It sounded like eight shots,” said neighbor Darren Gordon, a 20-year resident of the block who was watching football when he heard the gunfire. “Rapid order, it was like four and then a little three-to-five-second break then it was like four more.”

Glancing out the window, he spotted the victim lying on the ground.

“He wasn’t moving,” Gordon said. “They was working hard. EMS was working his chest. They got him out of here pretty quick.”

Gordon was taken aback by the lack of commotion preceding the shots. He described the neighborhood as a generally quiet one and expressed his shock at the incident.

According to neighbors, Walker resided in a basement apartment on the very block where he was shot.

“He was quiet. He was a funny-going guy. Always on the move,” said neighbor Gina Fish, 35. “He was mostly very outgoing. He was a jokester also.”

Walker was known to be a party person and would frequently attend social gatherings. Fish, who knew Walker personally, never saw him as someone rowdy or prone to causing trouble.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” she said of his slaying.

The shooting in the 113th Precinct is the first homicide of the year, following a total of seven killings in 2024.

