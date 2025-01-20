Man Who Attempted Murder Off-Duty Officer By Parkway In Yonkers Gets Years In Prison

Bryan Martinez, a 31-year-old resident of Port Chester, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. This comes in connection with his involvement in the attempted murder of an off-duty New York City Police officer in Yonkers back in November 2023. The announcement of his sentence was made on Friday, January 17th.

Despite being struck in the arm, the officer displayed remarkable resilience as he mustered the strength to drive himself to St. John’s Hospital in Yonkers for immediate medical attention.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace strongly denounced the incident, stating, “Someone tried to take the life of an NYPD officer in broad daylight. This audacious act of violence also put the lives of innocent bystanders at risk, individuals who had no involvement in the dispute.”

Cacace expressed gratitude for the officer’s survival and his significant recovery from the physical injuries endured during the assault.

Martinez has been sentenced to prison and will also be required to serve five years of post-release supervision. Furthermore, an order of protection has been granted for the victim.

In September 2024, Martinez admitted his guilt in the second-degree attempted murder case.

Reference Article