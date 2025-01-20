Snowfall Anticipated: Parts Of Alabama Under Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” that will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22.

Snow Amounts

The forecast predicts that residents in the Winter Storm Watch area can expect light to moderate snowfall, with the possibility of accumulating up to three inches of snow.

Possible Impacts

The roads, particularly bridges and overpasses, are expected to become slippery and dangerous.

The hazardous conditions may affect both the Tuesday morning and evening commutes, as well as the Wednesday morning commute.

Townsquare Media Coverage Area Counties Under the Winter Storm Watch

Bibb

Greene

Hale

Perry

Sumter

Other Central Alabama Counties Under the Winter Storm Watch

Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Pike, Randolph, Russell, and Tallapoosa Counties are located in Alabama.

The Winter Storm Watch Area encompasses several other counties, spanning across southern Alabama.

The Townsquare Media Weather Center is closely monitoring this situation, as there are other West Alabama counties that are near the area under watch.

