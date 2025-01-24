Man Wanted In Butler Apprehended Following Standoff With Police

Posted by Jan McDonald January 24, 2025

After engaging in a tense standoff with law enforcement officials, a man who was wanted for armed robbery charges in Butler has finally been apprehended in Armstrong County.

Last night, in Manor Township, police responded to a report at a residence on Ludwig Street regarding an individual who identified himself as Daniel Malone. However, upon further investigation, it was discovered that this was a false identity.

The police were called to a residence by a woman who willingly allowed them entry. She confessed that the suspect was present in the house. Upon reaching the stairs, the officers encountered the man, who was brandishing a firearm and issuing threats of a shootout with the police.

The officers cleared the residence, which housed a 41-year-old woman, an elderly woman, and a child.

54-year-old Darrin Hutchens, who was wanted on felony armed robbery charges in Butler and a misdemeanor in Butler Township, was apprehended after negotiations with the suspect. It was revealed that Hutchens had been using the false identity of Daniel Malone since 2021.

The police successfully resolved the situation and took Hutchens into custody by midnight, without any violence.

