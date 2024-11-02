30-year-old Lyndhurst resident Jeremiah Rodriguez passes away

Posted by Jan McDonald November 2, 2024

Jeremiah’s mother, Eileen, started a GoFundMe page that had received more than $4,500 as of press time.

“Today (10/27/2024) I got the worse news of my life that my brilliant, smart, loving, full of life and energetic son who was always giving to others by giving his last has passed away,” she writes.

“It is with a broken heart that I sit here today asking all to come together in joining me during these difficult moments. I am asking all to please make my son’s life memories an honorable one.”

The Alvarez Funeral Home in Passaic will be open for visitation on Sunday, November 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Monday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Following the reception on Monday, burial will take place at the East Ridgelawn Cemetery on Main Street in Clifton.

Jan McDonald
