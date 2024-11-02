Alabama Operation Free Initiative: Seizure of over 48,800 drugs, including 1700 grams of fentanyl

After seven weeks, Operation Free has come to an end in Alabama, leaving the state brimming with pride for the remarkable efforts made throughout the duration.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin joined forces for “Operation Free,” a law enforcement initiative that took place in the state from September 15 to October 31.

The initiative aims to tackle fentanyl and drug use, combat drug trafficking, and raise awareness among students about the hazards of fentanyl. It also provides support for individuals recovering from substance addiction.

Both states joined forces in an endeavor to combat the fentanyl epidemic that plagues communities throughout the United States.

At the conclusion of Operation Free, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task collaborated to seize nearly 48,800 grams of drugs, 1,700 of which were fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In 2023, the US government recovered more than 80 million fentanyl-laced pills and 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, totaling more than 390 million fatal doses of fentanyl.

Alabama seized 8,300 grams of fentanyl during the fiscal year 2022 and 18,500 grams in 2023.

As the drug trade grows, the Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Division is seeking to halt the movement of contraband over state boundaries.

“Operation Free perfectly aligns with the state of Alabama’s ongoing efforts to fight the opioid and fentanyl epidemic,” says Alabama State Representative Rex Reynolds.

Alabama is striving to handle crises by establishing specialized units like the ADETF and the Metro Area Crime Suppression Unit.

Both agencies strive to eliminate drug trafficking, violent crimes, and drug-related incidents across the state.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility that transcends state lines. We were proud to join our state counterparts during Operation Free and will continue to take proactive measures to protect our state from the destruction and the increasing concern caused by fentanyl,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

Reference Article