Marietta Resident Charged with Child Molestation

The Cobb County Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Willie Rollins, 52, of Marietta, on suspicion of entering a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom and molesting her on August 31 at 10 a.m. in a Marietta apartment.

Rollins also faces accusations of instructing the victim to remain silent. The youngster informed her mother, who subsequently confronted Rollins. There is camera footage showing Rollins entering and exiting the girl’s bedroom without a shirt. The kid and her mother both described Rollins’ reaction when she opened the door twice to gain her mother’s attention and tell her what had happened. According to the warrant, camera footage shows the mother urging the girl to repeat the charges in front of Rollins while crying.

Rollins faces charges of felony child molestation. He was taken into custody on September 4 at 1:56 p.m. and subsequently detained at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, as per jail records.

Rollins is currently being held in custody without the possibility of posting bond.

Reference Article