3 Men Detained In Cincinnati In Connection To Michigan Business Owner’s Murder

Posted by Jan McDonald January 17, 2025

Three men who embarked on a road trip from Cincinnati to Michigan are now facing murder charges.

Three individuals have been arrested in Cincinnati in connection with the murder of 66-year-old Sam Simko. The suspects, identified as 39-year-old Scott Brown, 34-year-old William Creasy, and Deonte Prophett, were apprehended by law enforcement authorities.

Michigan investigators have connected the trio to the tragic shooting that resulted in the death of Simko, a Pontiac-based business owner. Simko was fatally shot on Monday at his marijuana retail establishment.

The authorities have revealed that the suspects lured Simko into a meeting by pretending it was a business deal. However, it later turned out to be a cunning plan to rob him and his establishment. The sheriff further stated that the suspects managed to escape with a substantial quantity of product.

All three men are set to be extradited to Michigan to face charges in connection with the incident.

Jan McDonald
