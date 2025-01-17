Federal charges filed against man accused of committing twelve armed robberies in the Dayton area

In a span of just one month, a man has been charged with federal offenses for allegedly carrying out twelve armed robberies in the Dayton area.

Timothy Farr, a 43-year-old resident of Dayton, has been charged by a federal grand jury with 12 counts of interfering with commerce through threats of violence, as well as 12 counts of using a firearm during a violent crime.

According to the office of Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Farr has been accused of brandishing a firearm at 12 gas stations, convenience stores, and drive-thru stores across Dayton, Riverside, Trotwood, Springfield, Green Township, and Cincinnati in December.

While committing the robberies, he would frequently don dark attire, two-tone gloves, and a black balaclava mask that concealed a portion of his face.

During the month of December 2024, Farr allegedly carried out a series of robberies at the following locations:

Dec. 3 at Sunoco gas station on Wayne Avenue in Dayton Dec. 4 at Marathon gas station on Linden Avenue in Riverside Dec. 6 Ray’s Xenia Avenue Market on Xenia Avenue in Dayton Dec. 7 at Free Pike Drive-Thru on Free Pike in Dayton Dec. 8 at Sunoco gas station on Selma Road in Springfield Dec. 8 at Family Dollar on Salem Avenue in Trotwood Dec. 10 at Mini Mart on N. Main Street in Dayton Dec. 11 at Marathon gas station on E. Fifth Street in Dayton Dec. 12 at White Oak Deli on Cheviot Road in Green Township Dec. 14 at Family Dollar on West Main Street in Springfield Dec. 15 at Sammy’s Drive-thru store on Woodman Drive in Riverside Dec. 15 at United Dairy Farmers on Vine Street in Cincinnati



News Center 7 had previously reported that Farr faced charges for eight of these robberies. According to the Department of Justice, the robberies at Family Dollar in Trotwood and Springfield, the White Oak Deli in Green Township, and the United Dairy Farmers in Cincinnati were included in the indictment against him.

The Flock Safety Camera System played a crucial role in identifying the vehicle involved in the robberies, according to investigators.

During the traffic stop, Dayton police encountered Farr in the front passenger seat of a 2011 red Ford Taurus. He was wearing the same outfit that was described in the armed robberies. Moreover, he was found to have a 9mm pistol tucked into his waistband.

Reference Article