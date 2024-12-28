3 Connecticut Men Detained In Connection To Delaware Burglary Ring

Three Connecticut men were detained in Delaware in connection with a series of storage unit burglaries that occurred in November, according to Delaware State Police.

Following his arrest, authorities charged Darryck Norris, 31, of Waterbury with six counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of attempted third-degree burglary, three counts of theft of $1,500 or more, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, and three additional burglary-related offenses.

The charges against Aaron Kearney, 26, of West Haven include six counts of third-degree burglary, wearing a disguise while committing a felony, two counts of third-degree attempted burglary, three counts of theft of $1,500 or more, and three other burglary-related offenses.

If extradited, authorities will charge Deshawn Sawyer, 31, of Stratford with a similar burglary-related offense.

Police reported on Nov. 16 that troopers were investigating multiple burglaries that were identical at two public storage units in New Castle, Del., four days earlier.

According to police, three suspects arrived at the storage unit in a rented Home Depot van and entered using a bogus account.

Police stated the thieves destroyed and entered multiple storage facilities, stealing around $35,000 in items.

Police recognized the other two suspects, Aaron Kearney and Deshawn Sawyer.

Norris turned himself in to police on December 26. Police released him on a $22,000 unsecured bond.

Kearney received his release on a $47,000 unsecured bond.

