Morgan County Couple Indicted On More Than 100 Combined Child Molestation And Trafficking

Posted by Jan McDonald December 27, 2024

A Morgan County man and his wife are facing over 50 charges each, including child molestation, human trafficking, and neglect of a dependent.

Brian Stafford is listed as being from New Castle, while Sonja Stafford is listed as being from Plainfield in court documents. According to online court records, both individuals had their initial hearings on Thursday in Morgan Superior Court 2 in Martinsville.

The crimes committed against at least 11 victims in Morgan County are detailed in a timeline listed in court documents. However, the specific location of these crimes is not provided. It is also unclear what the relationships between the victims and the Staffords were.

The Staffords were given a court date for March, and a jury trial was initially set for June 3. However, it’s important to note that trial dates in Indiana courts are often subject to rescheduling.

As of 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Brian and Sonja were not found in the inmate roster at the Morgan County jail in Martinsville. According to online court records, Brian’s bond has been set at $60,000 with the option of surety or $4,000 in cash. Sonja, on the other hand, does not have a bond set yet.

The Staffords will only be granted bail if they have received no contact orders, according to prosecutors.

Sonja and Brian finalized their divorce in November, after filing for it in May. The divorce was classified as “Domestic Relations with Children,” and the divorce agreement included an order for parenting classes.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.