Morgan County Couple Indicted On More Than 100 Combined Child Molestation And Trafficking

A Morgan County man and his wife are facing over 50 charges each, including child molestation, human trafficking, and neglect of a dependent.

Brian Stafford is listed as being from New Castle, while Sonja Stafford is listed as being from Plainfield in court documents. According to online court records, both individuals had their initial hearings on Thursday in Morgan Superior Court 2 in Martinsville.

The crimes committed against at least 11 victims in Morgan County are detailed in a timeline listed in court documents. However, the specific location of these crimes is not provided. It is also unclear what the relationships between the victims and the Staffords were.

The Staffords were given a court date for March, and a jury trial was initially set for June 3. However, it’s important to note that trial dates in Indiana courts are often subject to rescheduling.

As of 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Brian and Sonja were not found in the inmate roster at the Morgan County jail in Martinsville. According to online court records, Brian’s bond has been set at $60,000 with the option of surety or $4,000 in cash. Sonja, on the other hand, does not have a bond set yet.

The Staffords will only be granted bail if they have received no contact orders, according to prosecutors.

Sonja and Brian finalized their divorce in November, after filing for it in May. The divorce was classified as “Domestic Relations with Children,” and the divorce agreement included an order for parenting classes.

