Massachusetts Teacher Among 4 Found Dead In New Hampshire Home On Christmas, Superintendent Says

A tragic incident occurred on Christmas Day in New Hampshire, where four individuals, including a school teacher from Massachusetts, were discovered deceased due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. This heartbreaking news was reported by Boston 25 News.

“We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr. Matt Goldstein, an exceptional educator and a beloved member of our PSB and Baker School Community,” Brookline Public Schools Superintendent Linus Guillory said in a statement. “Mr. Goldstein’s dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Goldstein worked at the Edith C. Baker School, which is one of the largest elementary schools in Brookline, serving the Chestnut Hill and South Brookline neighborhoods.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues, and students during this profoundly difficult time,” Guillory added. “We are committed to providing the support and resources needed for the Baker School Community as we grieve this tremendous loss together.”

Officers responding to a welfare check at 2962 Province Lake Road in Wakefield, New Hampshire, just before 4:30 p.m. on Christmas discovered four adults dead inside, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Wakefield Fire Rescue Chief Todd Nason, and Wakefield Police Chief Michael Fenton.

Guillory confirmed that Goldstein was one of the four victims discovered in the residence. The identities of the remaining three victims have not been disclosed.

According to Toomey’s office, the deaths of all four victims are believed to be due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Autopsies were scheduled to be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please reach out to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or send an email to fmo@dos.nh.gov. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.

Wakefield, a charming town located in the scenic Lakes Region, lies to the east of the renowned Lake Winnipesaukee. Boasting a population of 5,201 as of the 2020 census, this idyllic community offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

