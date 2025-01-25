Arkansas woman confesses to stealing $300k from elderly account holders

Posted by Jan McDonald January 25, 2025

An Arkansas woman has pleaded guilty in a case where she was accused of stealing over $300,000 from elderly account holders.

In federal court, Tyra Brown, a 27-year-old resident of Benton, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud.

According to a news release from the prosecutor’s office, Brown was employed at a credit union in New Hampshire, where she obtained access to their accounts.

According to the release, Brown utilized Zelle, wire transfers, and electronic debits to withdraw funds from the accounts of at least 10 individuals.

If convicted, she could potentially be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison and face a fine of up to $250,000.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.