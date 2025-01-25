Arkansas woman confesses to stealing $300k from elderly account holders

An Arkansas woman has pleaded guilty in a case where she was accused of stealing over $300,000 from elderly account holders.

In federal court, Tyra Brown, a 27-year-old resident of Benton, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud.

According to a news release from the prosecutor’s office, Brown was employed at a credit union in New Hampshire, where she obtained access to their accounts.

According to the release, Brown utilized Zelle, wire transfers, and electronic debits to withdraw funds from the accounts of at least 10 individuals.

If convicted, she could potentially be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison and face a fine of up to $250,000.

