2 Theft Suspects apprehended following a pursuit in stolen GMC trucks in Nevada

The two suspects who led California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on high-speed pursuits Monday allegedly stole the GMC trucks from Nevada.

According to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office, the CHP officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle near the 5 Freeway and Highway 126 in Valencia around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Jose Barrera Gonzalez, a 20-year-old from Los Angeles, evaded capture and led authorities on a pursuit.

Shortly after, additional CHP officers discovered another stolen vehicle close to the southbound 5 Freeway and Valencia Boulevard.

On the day of his birthday, Ronald Escobar Petz, a 24-year-old suspect, refused to comply with law enforcement and consequently led to a second pursuit.

Petz traveled south on the 5 Freeway, then switched to the 170 before taking the Sherman Way exit.

He tried to flee on foot but was apprehended near the intersection of Saticoy and Lankershim Boulevard.

Barerra Gonzalez drove south on the 5 Freeway and then switched to State Route 2 before eventually returning to the southbound 5 Freeway.

They eventually transitioned to the 110 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets.

The Barrera Gonzalez quickly surrendered to CHP officers after abandoning the vehicle near Halldale Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, following the loss of the left rear tire.

During the initial stages of the pursuit, a vehicle collided with one of the CHP officers.

After apprehending the two suspects, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered that both individuals, who reside at the same Los Angeles address, were involved in the theft of GMC trucks from a dealership in Carson City County, Nevada.

One of the vehicles had drugs in it, but it was unclear which suspect was found to be in possession.

Reference Article