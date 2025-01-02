A Man Arrested In A Supermarket Heist Will Remain Behind Bars

Posted by Jan McDonald January 2, 2025

A man who is alleged to have stolen a car and robbed a Vermont grocery store will continue to be held in custody for the time being.

Travis Merritt, 44, was discovered by St. Albans police sitting in a stolen car in the town of St. Albans shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Merritt was later linked to an assault and robbery that took place on Christmas Eve at the Hannaford Supermarket in the Highgate Commons Shopping Plaza, according to officers.

During the court hearing on Monday, Judge Alison Arms from the Vermont Superior Court decided to impose a $1,000 cash surety bond on Merritt. This decision was made due to concerns about Merritt being a flight risk, especially considering his four previous failures to appear in court. Additionally, the judge dismissed the assault and robbery charges, but with the option to refile them in the future if more evidence becomes available.

As of Tuesday, Merritt is still being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility, as reported by Vermont’s inmate tracker.

Jan McDonald
