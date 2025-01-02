Police: New York Kidnapping Suspect Detained In Wake County

Posted by Jan McDonald January 2, 2025

A man wanted on kidnapping charges in New York who fled police after a chase in Garner on Christmas Day is currently in the Wake County Jail, according to the Garner Police Department.

Garner police revealed on Wednesday that the Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daveaun Whittle, 25, on Monday. The WCSO has not announced Whittle’s arrest, and CBS 17 is awaiting a response to a request for additional information.

According to Whittle’s arrest record, his home address is in Knightdale, in the 1000 block of Silverbell Lane, and the Wake County Jail, located at 3301 Hammond Road, Raleigh, is the arrest site.

Whittle faces the following charges:

  • Hit/run, leaving scene and inflicting property damage — dated 12/25/24
  • Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle — dated 12/25/24
  • Second degree kidnapping by a fugitive with criminal obstruction, criminal mischief out of Rockland County, NY — dated 12/30/24

