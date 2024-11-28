2 Men From Virginia And California Sentenced In Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy

Two men have been sentenced to prison for being involved in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy from California to Virginia.

The court sentenced Devin Joseph Stukes-McFarland, 27, of Virginia Beach, to 12 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Brian Malik Williams, 27, of Modesto, California, was sentenced to ten years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess fentanyl with the purpose to distribute, as well as aiding and abetting in the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The two were involved in a plan to move fentanyl and other drugs from California to Virginia. Williams, using the alias “Matty Ruger,” used the US Postal Service to deliver fentanyl, Xanax, and ketamine to Stukes-McFarland.

On February 2, 2023, Williams sent a package to Stukes-McFarland’s previous address. On February 9, 2023, the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made a controlled purchase of roughly 600 fentanyl pills weighing approximately 65 grams from Stukes-McFarland at his current home.

Then, on February 27, 2023, Williams sent another parcel from Sacramento to Stukes-McFarland. On March 2, 2023, the VBPD and the DEA made another controlled purchase of roughly 400 fentanyl tablets, weighing around 46 grams, from Stukes-McFarland at his present home.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin M. Comstock and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc W. West, who is an Assistant Attorney General in the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

