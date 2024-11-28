Winter weather warnings issued for eight states as 36 inches of snow are expected

Eight states have issued winter weather warnings due to the forecast of heavy snow, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions until Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued complete winter storm warnings for Wyoming, Alaska, Colorado, and Utah. Winter weather advisories are also in force in regions of Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Nevada.

In some regions, up to 36 inches of snow may accumulate, with winds gusting up to 55 mph. The poor conditions are likely to seriously disrupt Thanksgiving travel, with reduced visibility and snow-covered roadways making driving dangerous.

Colorado’s mountain regions are under extensive winter storm warnings, with snowfall forecast to range from 6 to 36 inches and wind gusts exceeding 55 mph. These warnings will be in effect until early Thursday morning.

Similar accumulations may occur in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, while the Upper Gunnison River Valley anticipates 8 to 16 inches of snowfall. Blowing snow may decrease visibility and disrupt both morning and evening travel.

Wyoming’s Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges are under a winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Forecasters predict heavy snowfall of 12 to 24 inches, with wind gusts reaching 35 mph near and above treeline. The National Weather Service has warned that travel may become “very difficult or impossible” and has encouraged passengers to bring emergency supplies such as torches, food, and water.

In Alaska, the City and Borough of Juneau might receive an additional 3 to 5 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, adding to the already recorded 4 to 7 inches. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for Petersburg and Hyder, where temperatures are predicted to dip, resulting in lighter, fluffier snow. Total accumulations in certain regions may approach 11 inches by Thursday morning.

Winter storm warnings have also been issued for Utah’s mountain ranges, including the Wasatch and Uinta. Some locations expect up to 6 inches of snowfall until Wednesday evening. The La Sal and Abajo Mountains, which are above 8,000 feet, could experience totals ranging from 10 to 24 inches, impeding movement across mountain passes.

Winter weather advisories are in effect in numerous additional states, with a forecast for milder but still disruptive precipitation.

Michigan’s Chippewa County is expecting 1 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow until Wednesday afternoon. North of M-28, where slick roads and icy bridges will hinder driving, we expect the greatest precipitation.

Minnesota’s North St. Louis County is under an advisory until Friday morning, with 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow forecast near Rainy Lake. Drivers in these places may expect slick roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

We expect 5 to 16 inches of snow in the Tusas Mountains above 8,500 feet in New Mexico, with wind gusts reaching 45 mph. The National Weather Service has advised drivers to brace for visibility concerns and possible road closures through Wednesday evening.

Nevada’s Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range may receive an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow through Wednesday, while White Pine County expects light accumulations of up to 2 inches. These circumstances are likely to make the roadways slick and dangerous for drivers.

The extensive warnings and advisories are issued only one day before the Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of Americans are scheduled to travel. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to impacted areas to stay informed about local weather conditions and carry emergency supplies.

The NWS has warned that blowing snow can considerably limit visibility, especially in places with heavy winds. We recommend that travelers monitor road conditions with local 511 services and, if feasible, avoid unnecessary trips.

