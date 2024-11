Police in South Carolina need your help in finding a disappeared teenage girl.

The 200 block of New Woodruff Road in Greer is where we last saw 15-year-old Kimberly Domastomas.

On Tuesday, the Greer Police Department provided details about her disappearance.

She is about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location can contact Greer Police Detective Cappa at mcappa@cityofgreer.org or (864) 479-0961.

Reference Article