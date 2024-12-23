2 Alabama Men Taken Into Custody For Involvement In Car Burglaries In Atoka

The Atoka Police Department has confirmed the arrest of two Alabama men in connection with several auto burglaries in Atoka, Tennessee.

Paul G. Hinkle, aged 36, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals for his involvement in two cases of auto burglaries in Atoka’s Oak Creek neighborhood on the morning of November 25. These burglaries resulted in the theft of firearms.

The suspect’s vehicle, a blue/gray 2012 BMW X6 with black rims and Alabama tags, was identified by Atoka Police officers using video surveillance from the victims and neighbors.

Police have stated that this connection links the suspect to further criminal activities throughout the Mid-South region.

Upon further investigation conducted by detectives from the Atoka Police Department, it was discovered that Hinkle had a previous criminal record as a convicted felon.

The Atoka Police Department issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) alert, which ultimately resulted in the seizure of the vehicle in Georgia. During the seizure, law enforcement officials recovered several stolen weapons.

The evidence not only assisted in identifying the second suspect, but it also revealed that Rashawn Taylor, a 24-year-old convicted felon from Birmingham, was involved in the incident.

During their investigation, officers discovered that this case reached beyond Atoka and into various regions of Mississippi, Tennessee, and Georgia.

The combined efforts of detectives from the Atoka Police Department and partner agencies resulted in the apprehension of both Hinkle and Taylor in Alabama, thanks to the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

Both Hinkle and Taylor will face charges in other jurisdictions and will later be returned to Tipton County to face the charges filed against them by Atoka. These charges include two counts of Burglary (Auto), Theft of Property, and being a Convicted Felon in possession of a weapon.

