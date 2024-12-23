Hochul Fires 14 Staff Members Linked to Inmate’s Beating Death at Upstate NY Correctional Facility

MARCY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday the termination of 14 employees at the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) connected to the fatal beating of Robert Brooks, an inmate at an upstate New York correctional facility earlier this month.

Hochul instructed DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello to immediately initiate the dismissal process for those implicated in Brooks’ death.

Robert Brooks, 43, was incarcerated at Marcy Correctional Facility in Marcy, Oneida County. On December 9, officials reported he was subjected to force by correction officers, resulting in injuries that led to his hospitalization. He was pronounced dead the following morning.

“This decision follows my directive for an internal review of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” Hochul stated. “My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Mr. Brooks.”

Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) is conducting an investigation into the use of force preceding Brooks’ death. Officials confirmed that video footage of the incident will be publicly released after it has been shared with Brooks’ family.

“Law enforcement must adhere to the highest standards of accountability, and I am committed to ensuring New Yorkers receive the transparency they deserve,” said James. “On behalf of the Attorney General’s Office, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Brooks’ family and loved ones.”

The attorney general’s OSI will decide whether to pursue criminal charges against the officers involved. Additionally, the DOCCS’ Office of Special Investigations is conducting its own inquiry.

“The majority of correction officers perform outstanding work under challenging conditions, and their service is deeply appreciated. However, we will not tolerate individuals who cross boundaries, violate the law, or engage in unnecessary violence,” Hochul affirmed. “Accountability remains a priority for everyone involved in this case.”

Also Read:

Reference article