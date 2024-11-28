16-year-old detained in California; charged in Norfolk death of 15-year-old

A 16-year-old boy was detained in California on charges related to the death of a 15-year-old boy shot in Norfolk in 2023, police said.

WAVY previously reported that on October 19, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Vernon Drive for a report of a shooting victim. When authorities arrived, they found a 15-year-old child with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A local hospital received the 15-year-old and later declared him dead.

A 16-year-old boy faced charges of second-degree murder and handgun use in connection with the incident just over a year later.

On October 28, authorities in California arrested the youngster, and on November 22, they extradited him to Virginia.

The Norfolk Detention Center is holding him. Detectives have not revealed a motive or any other details surrounding this crime.

Reference Article