Vanished Ohio mother found by U.S. Marshals

Desiree Long, 33, who was reported missing on October 23 after last being seen on October 9, has been found safe, Lorain police say.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Task Force located Long in an apartment complex in Cleveland.

The Lorain County Jail is currently holding her due to unrelated outstanding warrants, according to police reports.

“While there is currently no indication that Ms. Long was the victim of an abduction attempt, the circumstances remain under active investigation,” Lorain Police Captain Jacob A. Morris stated in a news release.

Long’s family had offered a $10,000 prize for information uncovered during the hunt.

Authorities are still looking into the circumstances of her disappearance.

Please contact Lorain police at 440-204-2105 if you have any information.

