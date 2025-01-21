32-year-old Man Hit And Killed By Vehicle On US-412

One man is dead following a car accident on Sunday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Bryce Benshoof was on foot when he was hit on the Chouteau Creek Bridge, two miles east of Chouteau.

The OHP is still investigating the reason for the incident.

Benshoof’s family is distraught since they have received very little information.

They stated that the main thing they want is for the suspect to confess.

“It was a shock. Waking up to a phone call, it’s not something you expect to wake up to and hear, especially my big brother. He’s been around my whole life, so it was not what I thought I’d be waking up to,” said Benshoof’s younger sister Dakota Dye.

After his death, Benshoof leaves behind his 12-year-old child.

According to OHP, Benshoof was strolling westbound on Highway 412 around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

A car struck him and fled the scene.

When emergency services came, they pronounced him dead on the scene owing to his injuries.

“To know my brother was to love my brother,” said Dye. “You didn’t know him and did not feel loved by him and did not feel included by him.”

Dakota Dye and Ashley Che, Benshoof’s sisters, reported that their brother’s body had been dragged about 30 yards, which shocked them.

“An accident is an accident, but to drag him and then let it be? I don’t know how you could sleep at night like that because you get to sleep while we’re picking up the pieces of our family and trying to figure out how to grieve my brother,” said Dye.

OHP has yet to identify a suspect. The family is left with questions.

They explained that the unexpected loss is more stressful than the absence of solutions.

“ It’s just not a place where we expected to be. I mean, it’s a new year, my nephew’s birthday is coming up, my brother’s birthday is coming up and having to stop all of that to plan a funeral…like, that’s crazy,” said Dye.

Dakota, Ashley, and the rest of their family have now asked the suspect to confess.

“We do want someone to come forward, especially if it was an accident or unintentional,” said Che. “You’ve got to put my family at ease, especially my nephew and my mom.”

