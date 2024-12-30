Potential for Isolated Tornadoes and Severe Storms in North Carolina from 11 AM to 7 PM on Sunday

Posted by Jan McDonald December 30, 2024

Residents in North Carolina should be aware of a potential risk of severe storms on Sunday. According to experts, there is a slight chance of tornadoes occurring between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety during this time.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a warning for damaging winds and the potential for isolated tornadoes. In addition, gusty southerly winds, with speeds of 30 to 40 mph, are expected to sweep across the region ahead of a cold front. Storm activity is anticipated to start in the western areas and progress eastward throughout the afternoon and evening.

Forecasters predict that there may be scattered power outages and that unsecured outdoor objects could be lifted into the air. It is important for drivers to be prepared for sudden wind gusts, as they can potentially reduce visibility and create hazardous conditions on the roads.

It is crucial for residents to secure any loose items and take the time to review their emergency weather plans. Staying informed by regularly checking for updated forecasts and alerts throughout the day is of utmost importance.

Meteorologists suggest that it is important to have multiple methods of receiving severe weather warnings, such as weather radios or mobile alerts. Although the risk of storms is considered “slight,” it is crucial to be prepared as these storms can escalate rapidly and present localized hazards.

