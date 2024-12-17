Governor Ivey announces funds to support domestic violence victims in North Alabama with aid and shelter

Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday that she will provide additional funds to support victims of domestic violence in North Alabama and across the state.

Four domestic violence shelters in North Alabama are among the 14 shelters that receive trust fund revenues.

The state will distribute the Domestic Violence Trust Fund on a quarterly basis. Gov. Ivey has also granted $105,757 to the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence from the trust fund. This organization is responsible for monitoring and assisting regional domestic violence agencies. Additionally, $80,000 has been awarded to the state Office of Prosecution Services, which focuses on investigating and prosecuting domestic violence cases.

“These funds are key to helping provide safe havens for domestic violence victims and innocent family members who must escape abusive situations,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend those agencies and their staff members who are committed to helping people escape volatile situations and rebuild their lives.”

The trust fund revenues will be allocated to four shelters in North Alabama, each serving specific areas. These shelters include:

Safeplace Inc. – Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties. AshaKiran Inc. – Madison County. Crisis Services of North Alabama- Jackson, Madison and Morgan counties. Domestic Violence Crisis Services – Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties.



Below is a compilation of additional shelters in the state that will be beneficiaries of trust fund revenues:

Victim Services Cullman Inc. – Cullman County. Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama – Walker County. Second Chance Inc. – Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties. SAN Inc. (Turning Point) – Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties. SafeHouse of Shelby County- Chilton, Coosa and Shelby counties. Domestic Violence Intervention Center – Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties. Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center) – Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties. The House of Ruth – Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties. Penelope House – Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties. Baldwin Family Violence Shelter (The Lighthouse) – Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties.



In November, Gov. Ivey provided a grant of $570,000 to support victims of domestic violence and other personal crimes in south and east Alabama. Adding to this, the governor has now allocated another grant to further assist those in need.

To learn more about these funds, visit the official website of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Reference Article