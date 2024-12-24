Tennessee bill would allow public schools to display Ten Commandments and other documents

A bill has been introduced by a Tennessee lawmaker that proposes allowing local schools and public charter schools to prominently display the Ten Commandments on their premises.

State Representative Michael Hale (R-Smithville-D40) recently introduced HB0047, a bill that allows schools to prominently display a range of historically significant documents. This includes the Ten Commandments, the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Constitution of Tennessee, and the Bill of Rights. The proposed legislation aims to recognize and appreciate the importance of these foundational texts within our nation’s history.

Schools are now permitted to showcase the display in a prominent area within each school building. The purpose is to educate students about the historical significance and shared cultural heritage that these documents hold, emphasizing the principles of the LEA or public charter school, the state, or the United States of America.

Each school will have access to printed versions of the materials, which will be provided to them free of charge. It will be up to each school to decide the size and placement of the display.

Tennessee is one of the states supporting a Louisiana law that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools. This law has resulted in a legal dispute and is now set to be heard in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Tennessee and Kentucky, along with other states, have joined the brief that was filed with the appeals court.

