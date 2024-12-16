Alabama Weather Alert: Rain, Strong Winds, and Temperature Drops Beginning Monday Across Huntsville

Posted by Jan McDonald December 16, 2024

North Alabama residents should brace themselves for a week of ever-changing weather. The week will kick off on Monday with showers that will be widespread throughout the region. Along with the rain, gusty winds will also make their presence felt. What’s interesting is that despite the showers, temperatures will be surprisingly warm for this time of year. However, as the week progresses, residents should prepare for a significant drop in temperatures. It’s going to be a dynamic week of weather in Huntsville, AL.

Showers are expected to arrive early Monday, with wind gusts reaching 20 mph, as reported by the National Weather Service in Huntsville. The temperatures are anticipated to rise into the mid-60s, which is 10-15 degrees higher than the average for this time of year. In the evening, there is a possibility of a second round of showers, accompanied by heavier rainfall and occasional thunder. The chances of precipitation reaching 80%.

Drivers traveling on popular roadways such as Interstate 565 and U.S. Highway 72 should be cautious of slippery roads, limited visibility, and the possibility of water pooling during their morning and evening commutes. It is recommended for local residents to secure any loose outdoor decorations or items to prevent them from getting damaged by strong winds.

Tuesday will offer a short respite from the widespread rain, but there may still be isolated showers, particularly in the afternoon. The temperatures will reach the mid-60s before a cooler air mass arrives on Wednesday, bringing a significant drop in temperature. As we move through the middle of the week, overnight lows will dip into the 30s, with Wednesday night expected to be particularly chilly.

Thursday and Friday will bring clearer skies and much colder temperatures, with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. It’s important for residents to remember to bundle up and prepare for freezing overnight lows as we head into the weekend.

Jan McDonald
