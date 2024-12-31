Whales Wash Ashore on Long Island Beaches as Marine Mammal Deaths Rise

Posted by Jan McDonald December 31, 2024

Early Monday morning, the police department of Long Beach made a disturbing discovery at Roosevelt Beach. They found a juvenile humpback whale that had been washed ashore.

Just a few days ago, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was called to the scene of a deceased minke whale that had washed ashore near Tobay Beach in the Town of Oyster Bay. In collaboration with New York State Parks and NOAA Fisheries, the organization is currently monitoring the condition of the animal and developing a plan for its removal.

According to the AMCS, there has been a worrying increase in whale deaths along the Atlantic coast. They have observed a significant rise in minke whale deaths since 2017, which has prompted ongoing investigations by marine conservation experts.

If you come across any sick, injured, or deceased marine mammals, it is highly encouraged that you report the sighting to the New York State Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Hotline at 631-369-9829.

According to Coast Guard spokesperson Logan Kaczmarek, there are an estimated 40 to 80 whale sightings reported in the New York area annually (previously mentioned in Gothamist).

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.