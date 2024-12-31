Whales Wash Ashore on Long Island Beaches as Marine Mammal Deaths Rise

Early Monday morning, the police department of Long Beach made a disturbing discovery at Roosevelt Beach. They found a juvenile humpback whale that had been washed ashore.

Just a few days ago, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was called to the scene of a deceased minke whale that had washed ashore near Tobay Beach in the Town of Oyster Bay. In collaboration with New York State Parks and NOAA Fisheries, the organization is currently monitoring the condition of the animal and developing a plan for its removal.

According to the AMCS, there has been a worrying increase in whale deaths along the Atlantic coast. They have observed a significant rise in minke whale deaths since 2017, which has prompted ongoing investigations by marine conservation experts.

If you come across any sick, injured, or deceased marine mammals, it is highly encouraged that you report the sighting to the New York State Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Hotline at 631-369-9829.

According to Coast Guard spokesperson Logan Kaczmarek, there are an estimated 40 to 80 whale sightings reported in the New York area annually (previously mentioned in Gothamist).

Reference Article