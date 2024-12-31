NYS Dept. of Corrections Confirms It Placed Officers on Unpaid Leave Following Robert Brooks’ Death

Posted by Jan McDonald December 31, 2024

Thirteen Corrections Officers involved in the death of Robert Brooks have been suspended without pay, as per the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYSDOCCS).

The prison released eight videos captured by body-worn cameras, providing a glimpse into the events that unfolded that night involving Robert Brooks and four corrections officers.

On Monday, NYSDOCCS confirmed and provided the following statement to CBS6.

Based on the evidence gathered in the ongoing investigations by the NYS Office of the Attorney General and DOCCS Office of Special Investigations, into the tragic death of Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility, Governor Hochul directed DOCCS Commissioner Martuscello to begin the termination process of those involved.

The following people have been suspended without pay or have chosen to resign:

1. CO Matthew Galliher

2. CO Nicholas Anzalone

3. CO David Kingsley

4. Sgt. Michael Mashaw

5. Sgt. Glenn Trombly

6. CO Nicholas Kieffer

7. CO Robert Kessler

8. CO Michael Fisher

9. CO Christopher Walrath

10. CO Michael Along

11. CO Shea Schoff

12. CO David Walters

13. Nurse Kyle Dashnaw

14. CO Anthony Farina (resigned prior to suspension / termination)

This action is in the best interest of the agency and the communities we serve. I denounce their actions in the strongest terms,” Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III said. “There is no place for brutality in our department and we will vigorously pursue justice against the individuals who committed this senseless act. These investigations are ongoing and additional suspensions may be issued.

Jan McDonald
