Warning Proven Accurate: New York Hit by Highly Contagious Virus

The virus outbreak remains rampant across New York State, rapidly spreading and infecting a large number of people.

Right before the holiday season, health experts were anticipating a nationwide increase in norovirus cases.

“Highly Contagious” Stomach Bug Now Sweeping New York

Montefiore Nyack Hospital issued a warning about the rampant spread of stomach bugs across New York State, specifically highlighting the highly contagious norovirus.

As the holiday season approached, officials were concerned that the situation would deteriorate further.

Unfortunately, that prediction has indeed become a reality.

Stomach Bug "Sweeping" New York State"

The CDC reports a rise in norovirus outbreaks across the United States, including New York.

Cases in parts of New York have doubled in just one month, while nearby New Jersey has seen an alarming increase of nearly 70 percent compared to previous years.

Officials estimate that the number of cases is significantly higher due to a significant portion of individuals not seeking medical attention to officially record their illnesses.

Norovirus Symptoms New Yorkers Need To Beware Of

Keep an eye out for the following symptoms.

Norovirus Symptoms New Yorkers Need To Beware Of

The CDC has issued a warning to New Yorkers regarding a potential outbreak of Norovirus. It is important for residents to remain vigilant and be aware of the following symptoms to ensure prompt identification and treatment.

Why Norovirus Is So Contagious

According to the CDC, the virus can be spread by infected individuals for up to two weeks, although symptoms usually only persist for one to three days.

Stock Up Now

Norovirus commonly results in symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting.

Officials recommend having a supply of various items to ensure preparedness.

Keep Pedialyte or sports drinks readily available to maintain hydration. Keep Imodium on hand for treating diarrhea and anti-nausea medications. Remember to consume bland foods like plain rice or pasta, even if you don’t feel like eating, as it is important to nourish your body while you are sick.

To prevent infection, it is crucial for individuals to prioritize frequent hand-washing with soap and water. However, medical professionals have stated that hand sanitizers are not effective in combating norovirus.

