CNN settles defamation lawsuit with US Navy veteran

CNN reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a US Navy veteran regarding a segment on Afghanistan evacuations in 2021. This came shortly after a jury held the network responsible for defaming him.

The trial, which lasted for two weeks, took place in Bay County, Florida. During the trial, a jury granted Zachary Young, a veteran, a compensation of $5 million in damages.

After the verdict was announced, the two parties reached a settlement during the punitive damages phase. However, the specific details of the settlement were not disclosed to the public.

A CNN spokesperson stated that CNN is proud of its journalists and is fully committed to providing strong, fearless, and fair-minded reporting. However, the spokesperson also mentioned that they are open to learning useful lessons from this particular case.

