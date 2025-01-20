CNN settles defamation lawsuit with US Navy veteran

CNN settles defamation lawsuit with US Navy veteran

Posted by Jan McDonald January 20, 2025

CNN reported that the source of the information is from New York.

CNN reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a US Navy veteran regarding a segment on Afghanistan evacuations in 2021. This came shortly after a jury held the network responsible for defaming him.

The trial, which lasted for two weeks, took place in Bay County, Florida. During the trial, a jury granted Zachary Young, a veteran, a compensation of $5 million in damages.

After the verdict was announced, the two parties reached a settlement during the punitive damages phase. However, the specific details of the settlement were not disclosed to the public.

A CNN spokesperson stated that CNN is proud of its journalists and is fully committed to providing strong, fearless, and fair-minded reporting. However, the spokesperson also mentioned that they are open to learning useful lessons from this particular case.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.