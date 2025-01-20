Ex-CIA Analyst Admits Guilt in Leaking Confidential Israeli Plans

An employee of the CIA, who was accused of leaking classified documents regarding Israel’s intentions to attack Iran, has pleaded guilty to criminal charges. The U.S. Department of Justice announced that the individual willfully retained and transmitted national defense information.

Asif William Rahman, who has been employed at the U.S. intelligence agency since 2016, has admitted to his guilt. He has acknowledged that he engaged in the unauthorized downloading, printing, and distribution of classified information on various occasions, including multiple instances in 2024.

In the spring of 2024, he secretly printed five documents from his work computer, labeling them as classified and highly confidential, according to court records. After taking them home, he proceeded to make copies and modify their contents before sharing them with individuals who did not have the legal authorization to access such information. To conceal his actions, Rahman deleted any trace of his activities from his electronic devices. He then brought the records back to his workplace and had them shredded.

According to court filings, he printed an additional 10 documents classified as top secret during the autumn of 2024. He then took these documents home and shared them with others.

According to court records, on October 17, 2024, he proceeded to print two additional documents pertaining to the plans of a U.S. ally to launch an attack on a foreign adversary.

The plans by Israel to strike Iran were later leaked online after a pro-Iranian Telegram account known as “Middle East Spectator” published the documents.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Rahman, a 34-year-old resident of Vienna, Virginia, has been apprehended in Cambodia, as per court records. He is set to receive his sentencing on May 15th.

