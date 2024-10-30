Vermont Man Detained For Suspected Narcotic Trafficking On I-91 In Massachusetts

Last Friday, Massachusetts State Police apprehended a man for allegedly trafficking cocaine on Interstate 91. According to MSP News, troopers identified the suspect as Deven Barrette, 33, of Sheldon, Vermont, following a traffic check for speeding and a previously known license plate infraction.

Trooper Matthew Willhite and his Field Training Officer, Trooper Scott Boutell, were the troopers who eventually stopped the vehicle. Police observed Barrette speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone. Barrette was arrested and searched after police confirmed his identity as the same individual who had been stopped and charged earlier that day. During the search, officers discovered a device carrying suspected crack cocaine and about 50 grams of suspected heroin.

Following Barrette’s incarceration, a detailed search of the vehicle revealed a bag containing things commonly linked with the illicit sale of drugs, as well as a considerable sum of money suspected of being related to narcotics sales. A bail commissioner later booked Barrette at the Shelburne Falls Barracks and set his bail at $10,000, according to MSP News.

Barrette faces charges of trafficking heroin/fentanyl, driving without a license, speeding, and violating license plate restrictions. Greenfield District Court scheduled his arraignment on these charges.

