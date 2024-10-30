A man pleaded guilty to a $750K FedEx fraud scheme

Posted by Jan McDonald October 30, 2024

A Florida man admitted to his involvement in a mail fraud scheme that cheated FedEx Corporation out of over $750,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee made the announcement on Monday.

Shaun C. Kavanaugh, a 46-year-old resident of Orlando, was found to have masterminded a scheme between June 2015 and September 2018. Court documents reveal that he used FedEx to ship packages filled with worthless items as part of his plan.

Kavanaugh would then dishonestly inform FedEx that the packages were delivered incorrectly, allowing him to file reimbursement claims for the alleged worth of the items.

According to court records, Kavanaugh took it a step further by submitting fake invoices to FedEx. These invoices greatly exaggerated the value of the supposedly lost items. The false invoices misrepresented the packages as containing expensive items, even though they actually contained items of little or no value.

In court filings, it was mentioned that Kavanaugh used this deception to trick FedEx into issuing significant payouts that were higher than the actual value of the shipped items.

Kavanaugh’s deceitful claims led to him receiving over $750,000 in reimbursements from FedEx.

Inspector in Charge Tommy D. Coke, from the Atlanta Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, emphasized the significance of Mr. Kavanaugh’s case as a stark reminder of the severe consequences that can accompany fraud and the relentless pursuit of quick gains.

