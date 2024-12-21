Urgent U.S. Warnings Alert Texas Travelers Heading to Mexico!

If you are planning to travel from Texas to Mexico during the holidays, it is important to be aware of certain U.S. Government Travel Warnings that are currently in effect, especially if you are driving.

The US State Department has classified travel advisories into four different levels. These levels range from normal conditions, where individuals are advised to exercise normal precautions, to increased caution, reconsidering travel, and finally a blanket “Do Not Travel” warning for the most dangerous conditions.

Numerous International Bridges and Crossing Points along the Rio Grande, connecting Texas and Mexico, are categorized as highly hazardous. These locations are either subject to a “Reconsider Travel” advisory or a comprehensive “Do Not Travel” warning.

The State Department Map (below) displays the current levels of travel for Mexican states as of December 18, 2024 – the date of this article. It highlights areas of concern below the US Southern Border. Regions marked in amber are designated as “Level 3” – Reconsider Travel Advisory, while the ones in red are designated as “Level 4” – Do Not Travel Warning.

There is only one area below the US-Mexico border that is classified as “Level 4 – Do Not Travel”. This area runs along the Rio Grande, starting from Laredo and extending southwards to the Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The letters C, E, and O indicate the positions of Consulates, Consular Offices, and the US Embassy in Mexico City.

“Do Not Travel” Advisory Issued for Tamaulipas, Mexico

Mexico’s Tamaulipas State has received the highest travel advisory warning, “Do Not Travel.” This warning includes all international crossings from Texas to Tamaulipas, which encompass various bridges in Laredo (except for the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity crossing), Falcon Dam, bridges in Roma, Rio Grande City, Mission, Hidalgo, Pharr, Donna, Progreso, Los Indios, and Brownsville. Additionally, the Los Ebanos Ferry Crossing is also covered by this warning.

The State Department has issued a warning regarding travel to Tamaulipas.

“Do not travel (to Tamaulipas, Mexico) due to crime and kidnapping.

Organized crime activity – including gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault – is common along the northern border and in Ciudad Victoria. Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments.

Heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol areas of the state and operate with impunity particularly along the border region from Reynosa to Nuevo Laredo. In these areas, local law enforcement has limited capacity to respond to incidents of crime. Law enforcement capacity is greater in the tri-city area of Tampico, Ciudad Madero, and Altamira, which has a lower rate of violent criminal activity compared to the rest of the state. U.S. citizens and (US Lawful Permanent Residents) have been victims of kidnapping. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping.” -US State Department “Do Not Travel” warning for the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico

The US State Department also provides valuable guidance to US Government Employees on the safest route to drive from Nuevo Laredo to Monterrey, Mexico. They strongly advise against using any other highway in Tamaulipas. This information can be particularly useful for motorists from Texas.

“U.S. government employees may not travel between cities in Tamaulipas using interior Mexican highways. Travel between Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey is limited to Federal Highway 85D during daylight hours with prior authorization.”

“Reconsider Travel” Advisory for Chihuahua, Mexico:

The U.S. Department of State has issued a “Reconsider Travel” advisory for Chihuahua, Mexico. This advisory is intended to caution travelers about potential risks and dangers in the region. It is important to stay informed and take necessary precautions while visiting Chihuahua to ensure your personal safety.

Chihuahua is known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant communities. However, it is also important to acknowledge the existence of safety concerns in certain areas. The advisory aims to provide travelers with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their travel plans.

The “Reconsider Travel” advisory indicates that there may be an increased risk of crime, including kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking, in certain parts of Chihuahua. It is advisable to exercise caution and remain vigilant, especially in unfamiliar areas or during nighttime.

Travelers are encouraged to stay updated on local news and developments, as situations can change rapidly. It is advisable to avoid displaying signs of wealth, such as expensive jewelry or electronics, and to be discreet with valuable items. Additionally, it is recommended to use reputable transportation services and to travel in groups when possible.

While the advisory highlights potential risks, it is important to note that many travelers visit Chihuahua without any incidents. By staying informed, being cautious, and taking necessary precautions, you can have a safe and enjoyable experience exploring the diverse attractions and experiencing the vibrant culture of Chihuahua.

The border crossings in El Paso, along with the crossing points in Tornillo, Fort Hancock, and Presidio, Texas, are all included in this list.

The State Department has issued a warning about traveling to Chihuahua.

“Reconsider travel due to crime and kidnapping. Violent crime and gang activity are common. Most homicides are targeted assassinations against members of criminal organizations. Battles for territory between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens and U.S. government employees, including restaurants and malls during daylight hours. Bystanders have been injured or killed in shooting incidents. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping.” -US State Department “Do Not Travel” warning for the state of Chihuhua, Mexico

Exercise Caution when Traveling to Coahuila, Mexico

The border crossings at Boquillas in Big Bend National Park, as well as the crossings at the Amistad Dam, Del Rio, and Eagle Pass, are all included in this.

The State Department has issued a travel warning for Coahuila.

“Exercise increased caution due to violent crime and gang activity (which) occur in parts of Coahuila state”. -US State Department “Do Not Travel” warning for the state of Coahuila, Mexico

Moreover, drivers from Texas can refer to the following travel restrictions for US government employees in Coahuila for guidance:

Zaragoza, Morelos, Allende, Nava, Jimenez, Villa Union, Guerrero, and Hidalgo municipalities: U.S. government employees may not travel to these municipalities.

Piedras Negras and Ciudad Acuña: U.S. government employees must travel directly from the United States and observe a curfew from midnight to 6:00 a.m. in both cities.

Exercise caution when traveling to Nuevo León, Mexico.

The travel advisory affects the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity border crossing.

The State Department has issued a warning about travel to Nuevo León.

“Exercise increased caution due to crime. Criminal activity and violence may occur throughout the state. There are no restrictions on travel for U.S. government employees in Nuevo León state.” -US State Department “Do Not Travel” warning for the state of Nuevo León, Mexico

Please note that this article was written on December 18, 2024. To access the most up-to-date advisories for your intended destination, please consult the official US government information source at travel.state.gov.

If you plan on traveling to popular Mexican tourist destinations like Cancun, Cozumel, or Tulum, away from the Texas Border, it’s essential to be aware of any travel advisories. I have dedicated an entire article to travel advisories for East and West Coast Mexican destinations, which you can read here.

If you are planning to travel to other destinations in Mexico, including the Mexican interior, it is important to stay informed about the current U.S. Travel Advisories for all Mexican States. Here is a comprehensive list of the latest advisories:

